Experts say that just 20 minutes a day of reading can stimulate and strengthen a young child's literacy skills. As the new school year gets underway and the world celebrates International Literacy Day today, the focus is on improving those learning opportunities.

Local education expert Sharon Ragland Keys from College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors, stopped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning to talk about the importance of reading and to share tips on how to best help their development.