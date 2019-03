Royal Oak Restaurant Week is about to wrap up, but there's still time to seek out and enjoy what 25 of Royal Oak's best eateries has to offer with featured three-course lunch and and dinner menus ranging between $15 and $35 per person. No tickets or passes are necessary, but reservations are strongly recommended.

Jamal Alashmaly, executive chef at Tom's Oyster Bar stopped by the Fox2 Kitchen with Stephanie McIntyre, sppokesperson for Royal Oak Restaurant Week, to discuss the event and to demonstrate how he makes the filet medallions featured on their special menu.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.