The first-ever Color of Wellness is a free event for families that is focused on overall health and wellness, and visitors from noon to 4 p.m. at the Village of Rochester Hills to raise money for The New Day Foundation for Families in Rochester Hills.



Gina Spehn, co-founder of the New Day Foundation for Families, and Anju Brodbine, owner of the Woodhouse Day Spa, dropped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to preview the event.