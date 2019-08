The Summer Concert Series at Detroit's Beacon Park concludes this weekend, and offers a special treat for Motown fans.

To coincide with the Motown's 60th anniversary, guitarist Thomas McClary, a founding member of the iconic Commodores, will perform his unique blend of funky, rock-flavored music with members of the Thomas McClary's Commodores Experience starting at 6:30 p.m.

He stopped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to preview the event and to discuss his journey as being part of one of Motown's legendary groups.