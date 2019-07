Paul Mitchell surprised many with his decision to quit the U.S. House of Representatives after just two terms in Washington, D.C. He said he's tired of the partisan bickering and infighting that's preventing progress on several important issues.

"There's a failure to recognize that we're there to get things solved," Mitchell told Fox2's Charlie Langton during an exclusive in-studio interview Sunday morning. "But you have to have a commitment to solve problems, not just talk about them."

