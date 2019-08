The Detroit Bus Company in Corktown is giving away 250 scooters and helmets to kids in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck in a special operation called #playfreebird. Andy Didorosi- Owner, Detroit Bus Company, dropped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning with a few of the scooters and helmets to promote the event, which he says he thought of after recognizing the barriers to access for children.

"I felt that we have all these scooters, but it's unfair because kids can't ride them," Didorosi said. "You need to have a credit card and be over 18 and have money to do it."

Kids send in a video of where they would go with their scooter and Andy will pick the winners.

Watch the video above and find out more here.