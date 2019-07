Medieval martial arts is a growing sport with a unique twist that's drawing people from all around, including Metro Detroit, to reconstruct the tournaments participated in by the nobility of Europe. Detroit Fight Club is a collected of local enthusiasts who are proud to open its first full-time training facility at 15 Mile and John R.

Andrew McCabe and Scott Turgeon dropped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to discuss the growing sport and for a lesson in mideaval combat.