The Detroit Free Press Wine & Food Experience returns for this third year on Saturday Sept. 14 at Cadillac Square in Detroit from 1-4 p.m.

This year's special guests include Alex Guarnaschelli, The Bella Twins and SommSelect global wine authorities. Chef Kieron, of Zingerman's Cornman Farms, and Susan Selaskey, of the Detroit Free Press, droppedF by the Fox2 Kitchen Saturday morning to bring us a closer look.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.