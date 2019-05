The Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL) is marking a major milestone this year, celebrating 50 years of uniting the community and bring police supporters and youth together. Supporters will gather for a special event to honor the occasion from 5:30 - 9 p.m. at the Corner Ballpark.

PAL CEO Robert Jamerson, Detroit Police Ofcr. Marcus Norwood and Paul Wilson, a 10th grade student at Cornerstone Health and Technology School and a PAL Youth Council member, dropped by the Fox2 News studios to preview the anniversary event and discuss the organization's mission.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.