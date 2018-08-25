Detroit Police vs. Firefighters in American Coney Dog Challenge

It's a battle between some of Detroit's finest.

This Thursday, Aug. 30, marks the 8th Annual American Coney Island Coney Dog Eating Challenge at 114 W. Lafayette.

Members of the Detroit Police Department and Detroit Fire Department will compete to see who can take home the championship belt, trophy, and bragging rights for the next year. The event is open to the public with a suggested donation. Proceeds will benefit the firefighters and police officer's widows/orphan fund.

Detroit Firefighters won the event last year. Members of both departments dropped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to preview the event and to put their eating skills to the test.

