Detroit's official kickoff of the summer season begins with the 13th Annual Detroit River Days presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort on June 21-23 at West Riverfront Park, located at 1801 West Jefferson (between Rosa Parks Boulevard and 8th Street.)

Rashad Torrence from Detroit's Original Seafood Truck and Marc Pasco, Director of Communications, Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, stopped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to preview the event and the good eats that will be available onsite.

Deep Fried Lobster Tails

Ingredients:

2 cups cornmeal

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

salt and pepperto taste

1tsp ground cayenne pepper

1tsp garlic powder

1tsp onion powder

4 -6 lbs fresh lobstertails, cleaned still in shell

2 qts oil for deep frying

Directions