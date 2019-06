Longtime folk artist and Detroit singer/songwriter Billy Brandt has a new album "Riverside" with his band, The Sugarees, and will host a release party this coming Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Trinity House Theatre in Livonia.

The veteran musician stopped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning to perform one if his new songs and to discuss how music has evolved since he started playing in the 1960's.

"It's cyclical. Things that work keep coming back," he said. Watch the video above and click here for more information about the upcoming performance.