Detroit Soup is celebrating it's fifth year of encouraging and supporting local entrepreneurs and their dreams to better the city of Detroit and their communities in various ways. It culminates with a dinner event Sunday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. at Jim Handy, 2900 E. Grand Blvd.

Don Ferguson and Jacquise Purifoy of Teeq Tequila stopped by the Fox2 News studio Saturday morning to discuss the event.

Watch the video above and click here to learn more.