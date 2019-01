The Detroit Institute of Arts will unveil a new exhibit called "Extraordinary Eye, Extraordinary Gift, The Legacy of Margaret Herz Demant," from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Nii Quarcoopome, Ph.D., co-chief curator and department head of Arts of Africa, Oceana, and the Indigenous Americas, dropped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to preview the exhibit.