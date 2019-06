The 6th annual Dinner with Your Dog fundraiser to support the Almost Home Never-Kill Animal Shelter of Southfield is set for Sunday, June 23 from 2-8 p.m.

Dozens of animal lovers and their parts are planning to fill Omara's Irish Pub, located at 2555 W. 12 Mile Rd. in Berkley, to help animals find a forever home.

Owner and Chef Kevin O'Mara, and Chef Frances Kolody, visited the Fox2 News Kitchen to prepare menu favorite "Salmon in a Beggars Wallet" and their homemade gourmet Doggie Ice Cream.

Omara's Salmon in a Beggars Wallet

Remove skin and bones from 8oz. salmon fillet.

Boil four leak leaves and three large, slices of potato.

Make sauce from 6 tbs. orange marmalade mixed with half-teaspoon grated horseradish.

Cook about 12 minutes until done, spread horsie sauce on plate and top with the salmon.

Doggie Ice Cream