Metro Detroiters can bring their Game of Thrones dreams to life this weekend at the Dragon's Fire Medieval Faire at the Olde World Canterbury Village in Lake Orion today and tomorrow.

Entertainment includes the Jousting Troupe Knights of the New Order from Holly, ground fighting and demonstrating combat skills while mounted on their mighty steeds. In addition, the Detroit Fight Group, a local armored combat group, who will be on their way to represent the USA in the Battle of the Nations in Serbia, will be engaged in actual medieval combat demonstrations.

As well, face painting, Kids Medieval Quest along with a number of other acts have been booked including ROANE, a local Celtic band in addition to living history groups that will be putting on cooking, archery and combat demonstrations. There will be ax throwing and archery games that will test your battlefield games, a boffer list where children can partake in some battle field games and stop by the C-Pub for a relaxing drink and bite to eat.

Participants Jason Womack and Dan Moen stopped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to preview the event.