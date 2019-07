Eisenhower Dance Detroit studio in Rochester is gearing up for major events this summer that will bring high-level talent to the city. Among them is the Evening on the Rooftop event from 6-9 p.m. from 3Fifty Terrace on the rooftop of the Detroit's Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts.

Artistic Director Stephanie Pizzo dropped by the Fox2 studios with a few dancers to showcase their work. Watch the video above and click here for more information about the event.