Empower the New Year by Planning with Intention

Posted: Jan 05 2019 09:34AM EST

Video Posted: Jan 05 2019 09:21AM EST

Updated: Jan 06 2019 05:15AM EST

The beginning of a new year is a great time to press the reset button, especially if you intend to upgrade. No matter how big the goal, it's important to take a small action steps to build a strong foundation for a new year, says well-being coach Stephanie Popso.

Popso, developer of the Empowered Life Planner, visited the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to showcase the updated 2019 version and share some tips on how to become your best self in the year ahead. Those interested can get a discount with the following code: FOX TV.

Watch the video above and click here for more information. 

