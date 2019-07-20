< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. EMU's Debt Forgiveness and Community Service Program 20 2019 07:50AM Posted Jul 20 2019 09:03AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 20 2019 07:50AM EDT fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419315213" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>School is officially out for summer, but college-bound students are likely in the midst of trying to save and budget for the coming school year. And for good reason, given the recent spikes in tuition rates. </p><p>A recent LendEdu survey found that 55 percent of students struggled to find the money to pay for college and 51 percent dropped out of college because of finances. And, the dropout rate can be even higher for students who are the first in their family to attend college. </p><p>EMU is working hard to change that. Its Debt Forgiveness program allows EMU students with previous debt to re-enroll and to complete community work throughout the semester to wipe out their tuition debt. id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/msp-investigate-multi-car-fatal-crash-involving-trooper" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/MSP%20Pic_1563134819960.jpg_7522311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/MSP%20Pic_1563134819960.jpg_7522311_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/MSP%20Pic_1563134819960.jpg_7522311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/MSP%20Pic_1563134819960.jpg_7522311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/MSP%20Pic_1563134819960.jpg_7522311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>MSP investigate multi-car fatal crash involving trooper</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/michigan-beauty-queen-stripped-of-title-over-controversial-tweets" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk_beauty%20queen%20stripped%20of%20title2_1563593634915.jpg_7536889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk_beauty%20queen%20stripped%20of%20title2_1563593634915.jpg_7536889_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk_beauty%20queen%20stripped%20of%20title2_1563593634915.jpg_7536889_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk_beauty%20queen%20stripped%20of%20title2_1563593634915.jpg_7536889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/wjbk_beauty%20queen%20stripped%20of%20title2_1563593634915.jpg_7536889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Michigan beauty queen stripped of title over controversial tweets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-ice-protesters-rally-for-5-men-on-verge-of-deportation-to-iraq" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Detroit_ICE_protesters_rally_for_5_men_o_0_7536753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Detroit_ICE_protesters_rally_for_5_men_o_0_7536753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Detroit_ICE_protesters_rally_for_5_men_o_0_7536753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Detroit_ICE_protesters_rally_for_5_men_o_0_7536753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Detroit_ICE_protesters_rally_for_5_men_o_0_7536753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit ICE protesters rally for 5 men on verge of deportation to Iraq</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-s-2-dogs-shot-in-neighbor-dispute-in-detroit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Two_dogs_shot_in_Detroit_neighbor_disput_0_7536741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Two_dogs_shot_in_Detroit_neighbor_disput_0_7536741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Two_dogs_shot_in_Detroit_neighbor_disput_0_7536741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Two_dogs_shot_in_Detroit_neighbor_disput_0_7536741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Two_dogs_shot_in_Detroit_neighbor_disput_0_7536741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman's 2 dogs shot from neighbor dispute in Detroit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-with-1-outlet-working-in-apartment-has-landlord-with-history-of-violations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/0E574875DADC463BB4A95D6B91E01A96_1563588133919_7536604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/0E574875DADC463BB4A95D6B91E01A96_1563588133919_7536604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/0E574875DADC463BB4A95D6B91E01A96_1563588133919_7536604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/0E574875DADC463BB4A95D6B91E01A96_1563588133919_7536604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/0E574875DADC463BB4A95D6B91E01A96_1563588133919_7536604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> 