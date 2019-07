The Michigan Made Festival is a showcase of Michgan-made products from July 25-28 at Canterbury Village. It includes artwork from local artists, crafts, local food, and family-friendly activities. Admission is $3 for everyone 13 and over. Kids 12 and under are free.

Metal artist Kim Tjapkes and Bart Loeb, event producer, dropped by the Fox2 News studios to talk about event and all things Michigan.