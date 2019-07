Summer is here, and the threat of 'brain drain' -- the loss of math, reading and other learning skills -- is real.

Families can fight the brain drain with a Summer Bucket List. It's a collection of educational activities that will keep kids engaged and excited about learning from games that sharpen math skills to building a college portfolio.

Education expert Sharon Ragland-Keys stopped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to share her tips on how to keep kids academically engaged all summer long.