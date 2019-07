The Village of Rochester Hills will be transformed into an art-lover's paradise during the 16 annual Fine Art at the Village event next weekend, Aug. 2-4.

Nearly 100 artists from across the United States have been invited to show their work. An outside panel of experts juried the entries and asked artists with the highest scores to participate. Admission to the festival is free and parking is free.

Among the local feature artists is 17-year-old Jackson DupreeeDupree, the youngest artist in this year's art fair. He's a talented artist that primarily works with ink and already has multiple award-winning pieces in his collection. He stopped by the Fox2 New studios Sunday morning to preview the event and showcase some of his unique work.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.