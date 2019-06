The Fine Art, Fine Wine Fair is scheduled for next weekend, June 22-23, on the campus of St. Mary's Preparatory School in Orchard Lake .

Artwork from nearly 100 juried fine artists will be on display in a boutique-style fair on the shore of Orchard Lake. Categories that are in the art fair include Painting, Sculpture, Metalworking, Ceramics, Woodworking, Jewelry, Fiber, and more.

Admission to the art fair is $5 (kids 13 and under are free). Advance wine tasting tickets available at a discount online at www.FineArtFineWineFair.com for $40 ($45 at the door, if not sold-out), which includes art fair admission.

Festival Director Karyn Setz stopped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to showcase some of the work that will be on display during the event.