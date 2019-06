The first Agape Naturals Hair Festival is coming to Detroit on June 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Roosevelt Park. The fun includes renowned vendors, musicians, artists, comedians, and panelist discussions.

Agape Naturals Fest is a movement that unites all naturalistas, no matter what race, background, or texture of hair. Our mission is to create an annual celebration of cultural love embracing our community's health, wealth, and natural hair.

Co-founder Sarah Marshall stopped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to discuss the mission and the event.