Local fitness expert Chad Blair says that throughout the normal course of a day, people are sitting at computers or slumped over looking at their phones and tablets that their posture is now dysfunctional and leading to health issues.

He stopped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning to demonstrate how to break that habit and the importance of taking a functional movement screen, which will determine weaknesses and strengths in your posture and overall body fitness. Find more about Chad Blair on Instagram or by emailing cblair.definedfit@gmail.com.