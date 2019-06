The 4th of July is just around the corner and people across Metro Detroit are already setting off their fair share of fireworks. We reached out to the experts for some advice on how to stay safe this Independence Day.

Capt. Chris Dixon of the Detroit Fire Department condudcted three different demonstrations showing the power and unexpected force created by both legal and illegal fireworks likely to be used in neighborhoods across Metro Detroit.

Firework shop owner Mohamad Mallah also dropped by the Fox2 News parking lot Sunday morning to show how some of this season's best sellers work.

Watch the videos above and stay safe this holiday.