The 4th Annual Fredi the PizzaMan Foundation Golf Outing is planned for Aug. 11 at the Washtenaw Golf Club.

Freddi Bello, founder of Fredi The PizzaMan in Melvindale, started the foundation shortly after learning about the need for special classroom equipment for children with autism, including his son.

This year, Bello said the foundation will honor one teacher with the first annual ASD Teacher of the Year award. Money raised at the event will help raise funds to equip sensory rooms in schools across the state. Not a golfer? No problem, there are still plenty of ways to help.

