For the past five years, local attorney Mike Morse has provided Detroit school children with backpacks full of necssary supplies to get the school year off to the right start. The effort continues this week with the new school year just around the corner.

From noon to 2 p.m. today, Morse and friends will be handing out free backpacks to students in the parking lof of his law offices at 24901 Northwestern Hwy. in Southfield.

Morse stopped by the Fox2 News studios with special guest Hooper from the Detroit Pistons to talk about the initiative and how they hope to make a difference for thousands of students.