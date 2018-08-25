Gear Up for Back to School with Gazelle Sports

Posted: Aug 25 2018 09:39AM EDT

Video Posted: Aug 25 2018 08:20AM EDT

The fall sports season is already here for some, and just around the corner for most kids heading back to school. 

If your kids are already hitting the practice field, there are more than a few things to know about staying healthy and protecting themselves from injury. 

Aleksandra Schab, manager of Gazelle Sports in Birmingham, and Jeff Sirabian from Plymouth Physical Therapy Specialists stopped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to discuss what they are. 

