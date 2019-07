If you're looking for ways to incorporate gluten-free foods into you meal plan or regular menu, there are a lot of options that often make it difficult to make a good decision. Especially when you don't want to sacrifice on flavor or taste.

Chef Rubina Kurdian at Mootz Pizzeria and Bar in Detroit offers up 13 specialty New York pizzas on the menu can be ordered with gluten free/vegan crust and/or vegan cheese. This is a game changer for those who are often stuck with only a few options on the menu when dining out.

She stopped by the Fox2 Kitchen Sunday morning to showcase some of her favorite gluten-free go-to menu items.

