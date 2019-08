The opioid epidemic continues to impact lives around the country and here at home in Metro Detroit. One local company is joining forces with anti-drug groups to fight the crisis one swing at a time with the second annual Swing for a Cure charity golf tournament on Monday, Aug. 12 at the Cherry Creek Golf and Country Club in Shelby Twp.

Shane Gianino, the CEO of Q-Stride, and David Clayton, regional director of Families Against Narcotics of Macomb County, stopped by the Fox2 News studios this morning to preview the event.

