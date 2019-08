Food trucks are gaining popularity in Metro Detroit and continue to offer a variety of tastes at affordable prices. More than a dozen of the best food truck chefs in the business will gather for the third annual food truck rally from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights

Nick Issa, chef and owner of the GoCheez food truck stopped by the Fox2 Kitchen Saturday morning to showcase some of his signature sandwich recipes and to preview the event.