GreenSpace Cafe's Roasted BBQ Cauliflower Wings

Eating healthier in the new year can be a challenge, and so can finding good food that also tastes good.

Amber Poupore, Head Chef of GreenSpace Cafe in Royal Oak, is up to the task with a unique dish that combines the satisfying tastes of barbeque wings with all the health benefits of cauliflower.

Apricot BBQ Sauce for Roasted Cauliflower Wings

Ingredients

1 c. dried apricot (unsulphured) or 2 c. fresh* apricots (*cook additional 10-15 min.)

1 c. pure unfiltered apple juice

1/4 c. organic dark brown sugar

2 c. chopped yellow onion

1-2 T. fresh ginger root

1-2 T. chopped garlic

2 T. apple cider vinegar

2 T. balsamic vinegar

3 c. diced tomato, canned; or fresh* chopped tomatoes (*cook additional 15 min.)

1/3 c. pure Michigan maple syrup

1 1/2 T. dijon mustard

1 T. sea salt

1/2 t. smoked paprika

1/2 t. allspice

1 T. red chili powder

1/2 t. chipotle

Directions

Stew apricots, apple juice and brown sugar in small pot until caramelized, about 15 minutes. Cook onions, ginger root and garlic in skillet or sauté pan on medium-high until onions are translucent, 7-10 minutes. In a medium sauce pot, combine all remaining ingredients, then add in all previous ingredients and simmer 30 minutes on medium-low heat, stirring occasionally. Allow to cool, and blend thoroughly to achieve creamy consistency. Store in airtight container for up to 1 week. Suggested use: Smother roasted cauliflower "wings" in BBQ sauce and bake at 400 degrees for 5-8 minutes. Serve with dairy-free ranch dipping sauce (recipe follows).

Dairy-Free Ranch Sauce

Ingredients

3 c. Vegenaise brand non-dairy "mayo"

3/4 c. water

1 T. pure lemon juice

1 t. garlic powder

1 t. onion powder

1 t. black pepper

2 t. parsley (dried)

2 t. chives (dried)

2 t. dill (dried)

Directions

Combine all ingredients and pulse in blender. Do not overblend, as color will become green. Use as dip or thin with water or plant milk for salad dressing.