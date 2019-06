The 13th annual Hamburg Family Fun Fest concludes today and the fun gets underway at noon in Hamburg Township.

Attractions include a classic car show, petting zoo, a toddler zone, arts and crafts, Wade Shows amusement rides and much, much more. Admission is $5 per car load.

Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix, brought his nationally-acclaimed dog show into the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to showcase their talents and preview their scheduled performance later today. The event concludes with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.