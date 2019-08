Choosing between healthy snacks and some that are less healthy, but more convenient isn't easy for busy parents gearing up for the coming school year.

Fox2 is looking to experts in the nursing profession about how they keep going and maintain high energy levels and got some answers from Cat Golden, who's gained the moniker "Nurse Whisperer" for her work supporting nurses in their ​​​​​​​careers and helping them manage the sometimes overwhelming demands of the job.

She dropped by the Fox2 Kitchen Saturday morning. Watch the video above and follow her recipe here.

Chocolate Coconut Energy Bites

Ingredients

1 cup medjool dates

1 cup walnuts

2 tbsp cacao powder

2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup shredded coconut

Directions

1. Add walnuts to food processor and blend until crumbled.

2. Add dates cacao powder and cinnamon to walnuts and blend again until combined.

3. Shape bites into spheres using your hands.

4. Roll bites in shredded coconut.