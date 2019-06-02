< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Helio Castroneros Reunites with Grand Prix Winning Car </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410382685" style="display: none;"> </div> <p> </p><p><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">Helio Castroneves is a legendary Team Penske driver, a thee-time Indy 500 champ, and three-time Detroit IndyCar race winner. But it's been nearly 20 years since his first win in Detroit, and about that long since he's seen the Formula One car he cruised by the competition in to capture the checkered flag. </span></span></span></span></p><p><span style="font-size:10.0pt"><span style="line-height:107%"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span style="color:black">He was back in Detroit this weekend for the Chevrolet Grand Prix and finished third in Saturday's IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Race on Belle Isle. More Weekend Stories Celebrate Italian National Day with Bacco Ristorante
Posted Jun 02 2019 10:40AM EDT
Today is Italian National Day ("Festa della Repubblica"), a holiday commemorating the day Italy became a republic. </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> </p><p>Today is Italian National Day ("Festa della Repubblica"), a holiday commemorating the day Italy became a republic. Lady Jane's Father's Day Hair Styles
Posted Jun 02 2019 10:23AM EDT
Father's Day is fast approaching, and with the summer season just about here it's time to take a look at the latest in men's hair in a way that brings fathers and sons together.

Lady Jane's manager Victoria France and stylists Lisa Siwecki and Bethany Katona stopped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning with a few father/son duos to discuss the latest trends in men's hairstyles and showcase some of the products they use to keep the guys looking good all summer long. data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/02/Father_s_Day_Hair_Styles_0_7343943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/02/Father_s_Day_Hair_Styles_0_7343943_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/02/Father_s_Day_Hair_Styles_0_7343943_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/02/Father_s_Day_Hair_Styles_0_7343943_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/02/Father_s_Day_Hair_Styles_0_7343943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Father's Day Hair Styles" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lady Jane's Father's Day Hair Styles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 10:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Father's Day is fast approaching, and with the summer season just about here it's time to take a look at the latest in men's hair in a way that brings fathers and sons together.</p><p>Lady Jane's manager Victoria France and stylists Lisa Siwecki and Bethany Katona stopped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning with a few father/son duos to discuss the latest trends in men's hairstyles and showcase some of the products they use to keep the guys looking good all summer long. </p><p>Watch the video above and click here to find one of the 25 Metro Detroit Lady Jane's closest to you. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/weekend/national-egg-day-with-red-dunn-kitchen" title="National Egg Day with Red Dunn Kitchen" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/02/National_Egg_Day_0_7343891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/02/National_Egg_Day_0_7343891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/02/National_Egg_Day_0_7343891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/02/National_Egg_Day_0_7343891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/02/National_Egg_Day_0_7343891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="National Egg Day" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> National Egg Day with Red Dunn Kitchen
Posted Jun 02 2019 09:52AM EDT
Monday, June 3 is National Egg Day, and to celebrate, the egg experts at Red Dunn Kitchen in Detroit wanted to share their secrets to serving up great Detroit-style American cuisine. 

Chef Mike D'Angelo, Nick Knight-General Manager visited the Fox2 Kitchen Sunday morning to share some of their favorite recipes and to showcase one of their signature breakfast dishes, eggs benedict. 