Helio Castroneves is a legendary Team Penske driver, a thee-time Indy 500 champ, and three-time Detroit IndyCar race winner. But it's been nearly 20 years since his first win in Detroit, and about that long since he's seen the Formula One car he cruised by the competition in to capture the checkered flag.

He was back in Detroit this weekend for the Chevrolet Grand Prix and finished third in Saturday's IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Race on Belle Isle. But his weekend was made when he had the chance to be reunited with that first car, now on display on Belle Isle as part of the Grand Prix's 30th anniversary celebration.

Fox2's Ryan Ermanni was there to bring the reunion to viewers.