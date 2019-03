March is National Reading Month and to celebrate, Fox2 is highlighting local authors with book from different genres.

That includes children's books, like "I Hope It's a Puppy!" written by Lindsay Achtman. The elementary school teacher from Waterford launched her book earlier this year with a Kickstarter campaign along with some creative products. People can still participate and earn different levels of rewards in turn for their support.

Some of the rewards include the digital version of the story in e-book format, signed hard copies, coloring pages, pregnancy calendar, t-shirts and backpacks.

Achtman visited the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning to discuss the book and Kickstarter initiative. Watch the video above and click here for more information.