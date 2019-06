BIG3 basketball is back in Detroit tonight at Little Caesars Arena for the second straight season.

Founded by hip-hop icon Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 league brings professional, half-court 3-on-3 basketball to multiple cities around the country throughout the summer. Featuring former NBA star players, as well as Hall of Fame coaches, the BIG3 provides basketball fans with highly-competitive, skilled, and intense basketball in a fun, family-friendly festival atmosphere over the summer.

Ice Cube is in Detroit to help promote the games and stopped by the Fox2 News studios this morning to talk about the excitement the BIG3 is bringing to basketball fans.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.