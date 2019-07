It's barbeque season, but grilling isn't necessarily for everyone. It doesn't have to be that way.

Chef Eric Deason of Papa Joe's Gourmet Market and Catering in Birmingham and Rochester Hills, stopped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning to offer a few tips on how to make your backyard barbeque better and safer. He also showed off how to make a marinade for steak properly as well as some tasty side dishes.

Watch the video above, follow the recipe and click here for more information.

Papa Joe's Maranade

Ingredients

·12 oz dark beer

·2 oz teriyaki sauce

·4 oz brown sugar

·1 tablespoon seasoned salt

·1 tablespoon black pepper

·1 tablespoon fresh garlic

·2 lb beef steaks, any cut

Directions

Preheat grill for high heat. Use a fork to poke holes all over the surface of the steaks, and place steaks in a large baking dish. In a bowl, mix together beer, teriyaki sauce, and brown sugar. Pour sauce over steaks, and let sit about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with 1/2 the seasoned salt, pepper, and garlic powder; set aside for 10 minutes. Turn steaks over, sprinkle with remaining seasoned salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and continue marinating for 10 more minutes. Remove steaks from marinade. Pour marinade into a small saucepan, bring to a boil, and cook for several minutes. Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill steaks for 7 minutes per side, or to desired doneness. During the last few minutes of grilling, baste steaks with boiled marinade to enhance the flavor and ensure juiciness.