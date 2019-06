The upcoming Miss Metro Detroit USA qualifying pageant for Miss Michigan USA and Miss USA takes place at Saturday ,July 27th at 6 p.m. at the Lawrence Tech University Auditorium.

Local singers and sisters Jessica and Jaida Turner will perform during the opening ceremony to kickoff the event, and during the breaks leading into the fashion, evening gown and interview questions segments.

They visited the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning with representatives from the pageant to preview the performance and to sing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."