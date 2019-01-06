Jim Brady's Soup and Chili
Winter is here and soups and chillis are a great way to stay warm while satisfying your hunger.
Ian Hockenberger and Executive Chef Marko Armour Jim Brady's Restaurant of Royal Oak and Ann Arbor, stopped by the Fox2 Kitchen Sunday morning to showcase one of their favorite recipes.
follow the recipe
Jim Brady's Original Clam Chowder
Ingredients
- 6 oz. chopped raw bacon
- 2 oz garlic, chopped
- 8 oz.yellow onion, small dice
- .5 # celery diced
- 1 TBSP old bay seasoning
- 2 floz whiskey or bourbon
- 1 #5 can clam juice(56 fl. Ounces)
- 3 TBSP clam base
- 1.5 # chopped clams drained and squeezed(Save the liquid)
- 1 tbsp black pepper corn
- ¼ cup parsley chopped, picked
- 3 each bay leaves
- 4 sprigs of thyme
- 1.5 # Yukon gold potato, medium dice
- 5 Cup heavy cream
For the roux:
- 1/3 cup flour
- ¼ cup butter
- 2 tsp White Pepper, ground
- 1 TBSP Kosher Salt
Directions (Yields 2 Quarts; 2-hour prep. time)
- Render fat from the bacon over medium high heat. Do not cook fully. Add the garlic, onion, celery and Old Bay seasoning. Saute 5 minutes
- Add whiskey and burn off the booze.
- Add clam juice, and clam base and reduce by ¼. Stir occasionally to dissolve the base.
- Create a sachet with black pepper, parsley, thyme and bay leaves.
- Add the potatoes.
- Add 1.25 quarts heavy cream and reduce by ¼ over medium low heat..
- Add the Clams.
- Cook 15 minutes until the potatoes are tender.
- To make the roux, melt the butter.
- Whisk in the flour and cook roux for ten minutes.
- Add some of the chowder mixture to the roux and whisk.
- This allows the roux to dissolve.
- Whisk this mixture into the larger pot.
- Whisk occasionally and let thicken for twenty minutes. Keep whisking the bottom to avoid sticking.
- Keep the heat on medium low to avoid breaking the soup. Cream breaks easily, fat and milk proteins separate.
- Add the white pepper and kosher salt. Adjust seasoning as desired.