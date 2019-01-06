Jim Brady's Soup and Chili

Posted: Jan 06 2019 09:52AM EST

Video Posted: Jan 06 2019 09:37AM EST

Winter is here and soups and chillis are a great way to stay warm while satisfying your hunger.

Ian Hockenberger and Executive Chef Marko Armour Jim Brady's Restaurant of Royal Oak and Ann Arbor, stopped by the Fox2 Kitchen Sunday morning to showcase one of their favorite recipes. 

Watch the video above, follow the recipe and click here for more information. 

Jim Brady's Original Clam Chowder

Ingredients

  • 6 oz.  chopped raw bacon
  • 2 oz garlic, chopped
  • 8 oz.yellow onion,  small dice
  • .5 # celery diced
  • 1 TBSP old bay seasoning
  • 2 floz whiskey or bourbon
  • 1 #5 can clam juice(56 fl. Ounces)
  • 3 TBSP clam base
  • 1.5 # chopped clams drained and squeezed(Save the liquid)
  • 1 tbsp  black pepper corn
  • ¼ cup  parsley chopped, picked
  • 3 each bay leaves
  • 4 sprigs of thyme
  • 1.5 # Yukon gold potato, medium dice
  • 5 Cup heavy cream

 

For the roux:

  • 1/3  cup flour
  • ¼ cup butter
  • 2 tsp White Pepper, ground
  • 1 TBSP Kosher Salt

Directions (Yields 2 Quarts; 2-hour prep. time)

  1. Render fat from the bacon over medium high heat.  Do not cook fully.  Add the garlic, onion, celery  and Old Bay seasoning. Saute 5 minutes
  2. Add whiskey and burn off the booze. 
  3. Add clam juice, and clam base and reduce by ¼.  Stir occasionally to dissolve the base.
  4. Create a sachet with black pepper, parsley, thyme and bay leaves.
  5. Add the potatoes.
  6. Add 1.25  quarts heavy cream and reduce by ¼ over medium low heat..
  7. Add the Clams.
  8. Cook 15 minutes until the potatoes are tender.
  9. To make the roux, melt the butter.
  10. Whisk in the flour and cook roux for ten minutes.
  11. Add some of the chowder mixture to the roux and whisk.
  12. This allows the roux to dissolve.
  13. Whisk this mixture into the larger pot.
  14. Whisk occasionally and let thicken for twenty minutes. Keep whisking the bottom to avoid sticking.
  15. Keep the heat on medium low to avoid breaking the soup.  Cream breaks easily, fat and milk proteins separate.
  16. Add the white pepper and kosher salt.  Adjust seasoning as desired.

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories