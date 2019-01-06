Jim Brady's Soup and Chili

Winter is here and soups and chillis are a great way to stay warm while satisfying your hunger.

Ian Hockenberger and Executive Chef Marko Armour Jim Brady's Restaurant of Royal Oak and Ann Arbor, stopped by the Fox2 Kitchen Sunday morning to showcase one of their favorite recipes.

Jim Brady's Original Clam Chowder

Ingredients

6 oz. chopped raw bacon

2 oz garlic, chopped

8 oz.yellow onion, small dice

.5 # celery diced

1 TBSP old bay seasoning

2 floz whiskey or bourbon

1 #5 can clam juice(56 fl. Ounces)

3 TBSP clam base

1.5 # chopped clams drained and squeezed(Save the liquid)

1 tbsp black pepper corn

¼ cup parsley chopped, picked

3 each bay leaves

4 sprigs of thyme

1.5 # Yukon gold potato, medium dice

5 Cup heavy cream

For the roux:

1/3 cup flour

¼ cup butter

2 tsp White Pepper, ground

1 TBSP Kosher Salt

Directions ( Yields 2 Quarts; 2-hour prep. time)