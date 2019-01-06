Keeping Kids Happy and Active with Little Guide Detroit

Though our mild weather may not seem like it just yet, Michigan winters can be long, and brutal. To help keep the little ones busy and happy now, and all year long you need to know what's going on.

Kerry Dorman, Co-Founder of Little Guide Detroit, stopped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning to help navigate all the age-appropriate classes, activities and special events taking place all across Metro Detroit. Watch the video above and click here for more information.