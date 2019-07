Kroger and several local police departments around Metro Detroit have teamed up to combat child hunger with the Zero Hunger Emergency Food Drive campaign.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, and on Saturday, Aug. 3, Kroger shoppers can donate non-perishable food and attempt to fill the police cruiser parked outside designated participating stores.

Wolverine Lake Police Officer Steve Grunwald and Rachel Hurst, cmmunity affairs manager of Kroger Michigan dropped by the Fox2 News parking lot to preview the event and discuss the importance of the cause.