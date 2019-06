Father's Day is fast approaching, and with the summer season just about here it's time to take a look at the latest in men's hair in a way that brings fathers and sons together.

Lady Jane's manager Victoria France and stylists Lisa Siwecki and Bethany Katona stopped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning with a few father/son duos to discuss the latest trends in men's hairstyles and showcase some of the products they use to keep the guys looking good all summer long.

Watch the video above and click here to find one of the 25 Metro Detroit Lady Jane's closest to you.