Summer is winding down and while you have had your fill of heavy barbeque menu items over the past couple of months, there's some lighter fare you can indulge in before the fall sets in.

Executive Chef Robert Gunter of the Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern in Northville dropped by the Fox2 Kitchen Sunday morning to showcase some menu items for those looking for lighter delicious meals.

Baja Fish Tacos

Ingredients

3- 2 oz. pieces of Cobia

1 Tbsp. Cajun seasoning

3 Flour Tortillas

3 oz. of Taco Straw Mix

1.5 oz. Avocado Line Cream

1.5 oz. Pico De Gallo

3.5 oz. Yellow Cooked Rice

1.5 oz. Braised Black Beans

2 each Cilantro Sprigs

Directions

Heat oil in steel skillet until slightly smoking.

Dredge fish in blackening spice on both sides and sear in oil until crisp and blackened, then flip to other seasoned side and continue cooking for two minutes.

Heat tortillas for thirty seconds.

Place slaw in the middle of the tortilla and place fish on the slaw.

Carefully fold and line up on platter using small dish of rice and beans to support. Use frill pick to hold outside of taco in place.

Drizzle with avocado lime drizzle, top with Pico on each taco and garnish with cilantro sprigs

Braised Black Beans

Ingredients:

¼ Cups Blended Oil

2 Cans Black Beans

2 Cups Diced Yellow Onions

½ Cup Garlic Puree

2 tsp. Diced Oregano

4 tsp. Cumin

1 tbl. Chicken Base

8 Cups Water

Directions:

Open beans, drain and rinse with cold water until water runs clear. Let set until dripped dry. Heat oil in pan over medium heat. Add onions and garlic and cook until translucent and tender. Add spices, black beans, water and chicken base. Stirring frequently, continue to cook over medium heat until beans start to thicken 1-1 ½ hours. When beans are thickened, please in steam and keep covered so beans do no dry out. As beans set, you will need to add small amounts of water to rehydrate them being careful not to add too much liquid.

Yellow Rice

Ingredients:

4 Cups Diced Onions

4 Cup Diced Green Pepper

4 Tbsp. Garlic Puree

1 lb. Seeded and diced Roma Tomatoes

1 Gallon Water

1 Goya Rice Package

1 Tbsp. Cayenne

1 Tbsp. Salt and Pepper

Directions:

Sweat onion, garlic and pepper until translucent. Add water and bring to boil.

Add rice and seasoning and bring to boil. Add tomato, bring back to boil and pour into 2” pan. Cover with saran wrap then foil.

Bake covered for 25 minutes in 350-degree oven until all liquid has been absorbed and rice is tender.

Remove from oven and stir well before placing in fridge to cool. Once cool, stir to fluff rice.

Taco Straw Mix

Ingredients:

5 lbs. Green Cabbage

5 lbs. Lettuce Shred

Mix cabbage and lettuce

Pico De Gallo

Ingredients:

3 lb. Diced Roma Tomato

.5 lb. Diced Yellow Onion

1 oz. Chopped Cilantro

3 ea. Minced Jalapeno Peppers

1 cup Lime Juice

2 tsp, Salt & Peeper Mix

Mix tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro and lime juice in bowl