Summer is nearly over, but there's still some time for a little travel before the fall schedule sets in. Traveling together as a couple can pose some of the first real tests and challenges in any relationship.

The Love Doctor, Dr. Terri Orbuch, dropped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to discuss her keys to surviving and thriving as a couple during that first big trip. She said not to understimate the importance of pre-planning and discussing big issues like which areas to visit, what activities to participate in and how to budget for it.

