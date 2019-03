Link Wachler has been designing jewelry for nearly 50 years. Now he's helping people bring their old jewelry, or inherited pieces and is making them new again.

"I want to let people know the possibilities of how they can have their precious family gemstones left to them by loved ones who've passed and redesigned into something personal, beautiful, healing and priceless," he told Fox 2. "Something that daily reminds them of their loved one's legacy."

Watch the video above and click here for more information.