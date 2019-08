A Michigan man was recently awarded a $1.3 million settlement from the State of Michigan after being wronguflly imprisoned for 26 years. It's the largest settlement under the 2017 Wrongful Imprisonment Act, and attorney Ven Johnson, who represented David Gavitt, of Portage, said it's important case and one of many that could be decided under the relatively new law.

Johnson dropped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning to discuss the case with anchor Charlie Langton.