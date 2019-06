If there's a message millennials could relay to the next generation about finances, it'd more than likely have something to do with avoiding student loan debt.

A new study found 73 percent of millennials with student loan debt have delayed a major milestone. That means they're not buying homes, saving for retirement or having children.

Paul Metler, a financial instructor with the Retirement Education Foundation, dropped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning with tips on how future college students can make sure they don't end up in the same situation.