MOD Pizza Making a Difference with Isaac Pizza

Suicide claims the lives of roughly 45,000 people in the United States each year. The startling statistic hit close to home for team members at a Metro Detroit MOD Pizza location when one of their well-liked regular customers simply stopped coming in.

That customer's suicide sparked a flame of action for the franchise. They've named a pizza after him called "The Isaac," and hope to start a conversation in the community that helps draw awareness and attention to an issue impacting thousands of people around Metro Detroit and beyond.

Jake Schostak, Brand Leader of MOD Pizza, stopped by the Fox2 Kitchen Saturday morning to tell the story behind "The Isaac," and demonstrate how to make it.